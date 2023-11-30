The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Peoria County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dunlap High School at Pekin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Pekin, IL

Pekin, IL Conference: Mid-Illini

Mid-Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal West High School at Richwoods High School