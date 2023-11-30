Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Monroe County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibault Catholic High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
