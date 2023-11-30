Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.