If you reside in Iroquois County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Watseka High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 30

4:55 PM CT on November 30 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chrisman High School at Iroquois West High School