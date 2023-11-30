Thursday's MVC schedule includes the UIC Flames (2-1, 0-0 MVC) playing the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Information

Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)

Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UIC Top Players (2022-23)

Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Toby Okani: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois State vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UIC Rank UIC AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 66.5 313th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 70.5 193rd 335th 28.3 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 104th 8.0 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 163rd 13.2 Assists 10.8 333rd 224th 12.3 Turnovers 13.8 327th

