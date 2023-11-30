The Chicago State Cougars (0-11) will attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Redbird Arena.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 12.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Redbirds allow their opponents to score (66.3).

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Chicago State is 0-2.

Illinois State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.1 points.

The 82.5 points per game the Redbirds score are the same as the Cougars give up.

When Illinois State totals more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.

Chicago State is 0-4 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

The Redbirds shoot 48.3% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

5.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Maya Wong: 13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12)

13.5 PTS, 67.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (8-for-12) Deanna Wilson: 15.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

15.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Abbie Aalsma: 5.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

