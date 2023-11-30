The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will visit the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Illinois State matchup.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-6.5) 133.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-5.5) 133.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State vs. UIC Betting Trends

Illinois State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Redbirds have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

UIC has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Flames have gone over the point total twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.