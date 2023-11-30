The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 35.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois State has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 263rd.

The Redbirds' 66.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 61.7 the Flames allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Illinois State is 2-2.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.

At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).

At home, Illinois State sunk 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule