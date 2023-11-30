The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 35.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois State has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 263rd.
  • The Redbirds' 66.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 61.7 the Flames allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Illinois State is 2-2.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.
  • At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).
  • At home, Illinois State sunk 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State W 61-52 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 High Point L 74-72 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Wright State L 74-49 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/3/2023 Murray State - Redbird Arena
12/6/2023 Northern Kentucky - Redbird Arena

