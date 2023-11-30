How to Watch Illinois State vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 35.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois State has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 146th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 263rd.
- The Redbirds' 66.2 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 61.7 the Flames allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Illinois State is 2-2.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois State averaged 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 away.
- At home, the Redbirds gave up 69.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.7).
- At home, Illinois State sunk 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.2%).
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 61-52
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|High Point
|L 74-72
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wright State
|L 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Redbird Arena
