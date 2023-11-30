Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Effingham County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylorville High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Conference: Apollo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
