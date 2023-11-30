The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network Canada

DePaul vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 67.7 the Blue Demons give up.

Michigan State is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.

The Blue Demons average 20.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Spartans give up (60.3).

DePaul has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Michigan State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

This year the Blue Demons are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans concede.

The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

DePaul Schedule