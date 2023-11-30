How to Watch the DePaul vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network Canada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 67.7 the Blue Demons give up.
- Michigan State is 5-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
- DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.
- The Blue Demons average 20.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Spartans give up (60.3).
- DePaul has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
- Michigan State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.
- This year the Blue Demons are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans concede.
- The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons concede.
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 21.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Kate Clarke: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Jorie Allen: 11.1 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Michelle Sidor: 10.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 71-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Howard
|W 85-62
|Imperial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 93-72
|Wintrust Arena
|11/30/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/5/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
