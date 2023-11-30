For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bedard stats and insights

In eight of 20 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 4 2 2 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.