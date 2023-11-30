Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coles County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Coles County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coles County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 6:27 PM CT on November 30
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
