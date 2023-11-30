Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Christian County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylorville High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Effingham, IL
- Conference: Apollo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
