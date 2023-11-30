The Chicago State Cougars (0-11) will try to stop a seven-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 54.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 66.3 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Chicago State is 0-2.

Illinois State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.1 points.

The Redbirds record 82.5 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 86.9 the Cougars allow.

When Illinois State totals more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.

Chicago State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

The Redbirds are making 48.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (47%).

The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%

5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Chicago State Schedule