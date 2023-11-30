How to Watch the Chicago State vs. Illinois State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-11) will try to stop a seven-game road losing skid at the Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 54.1 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 66.3 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, Chicago State is 0-2.
- Illinois State's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.1 points.
- The Redbirds record 82.5 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 86.9 the Cougars allow.
- When Illinois State totals more than 86.9 points, it is 4-0.
- Chicago State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
- The Redbirds are making 48.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (47%).
- The Cougars make 32.5% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Redbirds' defensive field-goal percentage.
Chicago State Leaders
- Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%
- Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%
- Evangelina Parrish: 5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Chicago State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 60-49
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Evansville
|L 103-102
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 86-72
|Western Hall
|11/30/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/2/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
