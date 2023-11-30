The Chicago State Cougars (1-4) will play the Delaware State Hornets (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Brent Davis: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kedrick Green: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chicago State Rank Chicago State AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 64.6 336th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 31.3 210th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.7 329th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.4 230th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 15.0 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.