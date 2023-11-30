Thursday's game features the Illinois State Redbirds (5-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-11) facing off at Redbird Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-58 victory for heavily favored Illinois State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 30.

The Cougars are coming off of an 86-72 loss to Western Illinois in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Chicago State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 88, Chicago State 58

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars have zero wins versus Division 1 opponents this season.

The Cougars have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Chicago State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Chicago State has four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Tae'lor Willard: 9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Taylor Norris: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%

5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -361 scoring differential, falling short by 32.8 points per game. They're putting up 54.1 points per game, 325th in college basketball, and are giving up 86.9 per outing to rank 357th in college basketball.

