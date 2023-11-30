Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - November 30
DeMar DeRozan is a player to watch when the Chicago Bulls (5-14) and the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) face off at United Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI
Bulls' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bulls fell to the Celtics on Tuesday, 124-97. Coby White scored a team-high 19 points (and added three assists and one rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|19
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|DeMar DeRozan
|19
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Patrick Williams
|14
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.
- DeRozan posts 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine puts up 21.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- White posts 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex Caruso posts 9.7 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Vucevic
|14.6
|9.6
|3.5
|1.0
|0.6
|0.9
|DeMar DeRozan
|19.1
|3.0
|4.2
|0.6
|0.8
|1.0
|Zach LaVine
|17.6
|4.6
|3.5
|1.0
|0.2
|2.1
|Coby White
|15.4
|2.3
|3.6
|0.9
|0.2
|3.4
|Patrick Williams
|9.3
|4.4
|1.1
|0.8
|1.1
|1.3
