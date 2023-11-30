For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Katchouk has no points on the power play.
  • Katchouk's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 63 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

