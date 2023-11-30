Will Boris Katchouk Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 30?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boris Katchouk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Katchouk stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Katchouk has no points on the power play.
- Katchouk's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 63 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Katchouk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-0
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
