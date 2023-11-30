When the Detroit Red Wings meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Dylan Larkin and Connor Bedard should be among the best players to watch.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with 17 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games.

Jason Dickinson has made a major impact for Chicago this season with 12 points (seven goals and five assists).

This season, Philipp Kurashev has scored four goals and contributed eight assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .882 save percentage (54th in the league), with 254 total saves, while allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average). He has put up a 2-7-0 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of Detroit's leading offensive players this season is Larkin, with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) and an average ice time of 19:59 per game.

Alex DeBrincat has picked up 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere's total of 18 points is via five goals and 13 assists.

Alex Lyon's record is 2-1-0. He has given up four goals (1.35 goals against average) and recorded 79 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.62 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 20th 30.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 33 28th 9th 22.22% Power Play % 9.23% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 78.46% 20th

