Thursday's NHL games include the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) at Little Caesars Arena. The Blackhawks are heavy underdogs (+180 on the moneyline) against the Red Wings (-225) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 14 of 20 games this season.

The Red Wings have gone 2-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Blackhawks have seven wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Detroit has not played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

Chicago has won five of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.6 3 8 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 2.9 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.9 3.6 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

