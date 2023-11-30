Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jake Walman D Questionable Illness Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Dylan Larkin C Questionable Undisclosed Justin Holl D Questionable Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 53 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Chicago concedes 3.6 goals per game (73 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

Their -20 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 76 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+13) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6

