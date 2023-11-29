Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Whiteside County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastland High School at Newman Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Sterling, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.