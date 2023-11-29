Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermilion County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Cissna Park High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.