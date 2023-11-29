Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tazewell County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
