SIU-Edwardsville vs. Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (5-1) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 84-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Cougars' last contest on Sunday ended in an 81-74 loss to Middle Tennessee.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 84, SIU-Edwardsville 55
Other OVC Predictions
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars took down the No. 331-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Evansville Purple Aces, 91-83, on November 12, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- According to the RPI, the Wolverines have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
- SIU-Edwardsville has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 23.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.3 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)
- Macy Silvey: 10.7 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Ava Stoller: 8.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
- Halle Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.5 FG%
- Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%
SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights
- The Cougars have been outscored by 7.2 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 85th in college basketball, while allowing 81.6 per contest, 344th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.
