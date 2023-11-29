Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Randolph County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cairo High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sesser-Valier High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
