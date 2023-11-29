Wednesday's contest at Kohl Center has the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) matching up with the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-55 win, as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

The Huskies are coming off of a 67-62 win against Indiana State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Northern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Northern Illinois vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Northern Illinois 55

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Huskies defeated the Indiana State Sycamores 67-62 on November 25.

Northern Illinois has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Badgers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Northern Illinois has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 317) on November 25

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 332) on November 21

72-55 over Radford (No. 336) on November 24

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

13.7 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 47.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 47.2 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

8.7 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sidney McCrea: 10.0 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

10.0 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26) Tara Stauffacher: 6.3 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 66.7 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per outing (263rd in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

