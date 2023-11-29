Wednesday's game at Dean Smith Center has the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) going head-to-head against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 7:15 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for North Carolina, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 74, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-4.2)

North Carolina (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Tar Heels are 3-2-0 and the Volunteers are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. They're putting up 85.3 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 69.0 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game North Carolina averages rank 55th in college basketball, and are 8.9 more than the 28.3 its opponents grab per outing.

North Carolina makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Tar Heels average 105.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while giving up 85.0 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

North Carolina has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (65th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (242nd in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 73.7 points per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 35.0 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.2.

Tennessee hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 9.8 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

