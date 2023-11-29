Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in McHenry County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntley High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

7:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Ridge High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

7:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

7:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa-Kingston High School at Marengo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

7:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Lutheran High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

7:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal Lake South High School at Dundee-Crown High School