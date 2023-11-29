Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in McHenry County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntley High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Ridge High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake South High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:02 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
