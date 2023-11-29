Wednesday's game between the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on November 29.

The Ramblers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 93-72 loss to DePaul.

Loyola Chicago vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 74, Loyola Chicago 68

Other A-10 Predictions

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

When the Ramblers beat the Bradley Braves, who are ranked No. 296 in our computer rankings, on November 16 by a score of 67-62, it was their best win of the year so far.

Loyola Chicago has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG% Sam Galanopoulos: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Alyssa Fisher: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 37.5 FG%

5.5 PTS, 37.5 FG% Kira Chivers: 5.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 70 3PT% (7-for-10)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers put up 63.2 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (224th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

