If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Round Lake High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29

5:30 PM CT on November 29 Location: Round Lake, IL

Round Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Lake High School at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 29

6:00 PM CT on November 29 Location: Waukegan, IL

Waukegan, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Forest Academy at North Chicago High School