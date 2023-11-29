We have high school basketball competition in Kendall County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westmont High School at Yorkville Christian High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
  • Location: Yorkville, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.