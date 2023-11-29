Wednesday's contest features the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-2) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-5) squaring off at State Farm Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-51 victory for heavily favored Illinois according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Fighting Illini won their most recent matchup 90-58 against Canisius on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 82, Cent. Conn. St. 51

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini have two losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Illinois is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 201) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 255) on November 26

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 338) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Genesis Bryant: 20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

20.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Kendall Bostic: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 75.9 FG%

11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 75.9 FG% Adalia McKenzie: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG% Camille Hobby: 8.6 PTS, 56.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 56.3 FG% Jada Peebles: 7.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 81.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per outing (127th in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.4 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.