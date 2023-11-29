Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Henry County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Orion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.