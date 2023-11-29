How to Watch Georgetown vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
Georgetown Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoyas have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- Georgetown has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 80th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warriors rank 218th.
- The 80.0 points per game the Hoyas put up are 8.9 more points than the Warriors allow (71.1).
- Georgetown has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
- This season, Merrimack has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors rank 238th.
- The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 72.0 the Hoyas allow.
- Merrimack has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.2 more points than it averaged on the road (69.7).
- In 2022-23, the Hoyas surrendered 76.0 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 81.8.
- Georgetown sunk 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 60.9.
- In 2022-23, the Warriors allowed 7.0 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than on the road (65.2).
- At home, Merrimack made 7.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than away (30.8%).
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 83-72
|Capital One Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|L 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|L 66-60
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
