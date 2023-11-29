Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence St. Mel High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
