If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Genoa-Kingston High School at Marengo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Earlville High School at Sandwich High School