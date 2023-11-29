Cook County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chicago Academy High School at Austin Polytechnic High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 29

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 29
Location: Chicago, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
Location: Chicago, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Noble Street Charter High School at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on November 29

Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on November 29
Location: Chicago, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Forest Academy at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
Location: Chicago, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence St. Mel High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
Location: Wheaton, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Yeshiva High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago