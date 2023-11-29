Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Cook County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chicago Academy High School at Austin Polytechnic High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Latin School of Chicago
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Noble Street Charter High School at ITW David Speer Academy
- Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Forest Academy at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence St. Mel High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yeshiva High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
