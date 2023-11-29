Bradley vs. Murray State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 29
Wednesday's game at CFSB Center has the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) matching up with the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-67 victory, heavily favoring Bradley.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
Bradley vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bradley 80, Murray State 67
Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Murray State
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-12.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 147.2
Murray State has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Bradley is 5-1-0. The Racers have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Braves have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
Bradley Performance Insights
- The Braves' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (124th in college basketball).
- Bradley loses the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, 202nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8.
- Bradley knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.1% from deep (96th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.4%.
- Bradley forces 11.5 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (214th in college basketball).
