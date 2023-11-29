How to Watch Bradley vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Evansville vs Missouri State (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Drake vs Valparaiso (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Belmont vs Northern Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- The Braves are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 100th.
- The Braves record only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).
- Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Bradley posted 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 66.3.
- In home games, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|W 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|W 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
