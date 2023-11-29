The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • The Braves are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 100th.
  • The Braves record only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).
  • Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Bradley posted 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 66.3.
  • In home games, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane W 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP W 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont W 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State - Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.