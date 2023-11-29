The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) aim to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

The Braves are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 100th.

The Braves record only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).

Bradley has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Bradley posted 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 66.3.

In home games, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule