Wednesday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) and the Bradley Braves (2-3) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Braves lost their most recent game 64-57 against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.

Bradley vs. Butler Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Bradley vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Bradley 57

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Schedule Analysis

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 142nd-most in the country.

Bradley has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Bradley Leaders

Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Alex Rouse: 10.2 PTS, 45.0 FG%

10.2 PTS, 45.0 FG% Halli Poock: 10.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Isis Fitch: 5.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves' -9 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.2 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (198th in college basketball).

