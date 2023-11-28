The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 26, LaVine posted 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 118-109 loss against the Nets.

In this piece we'll break down LaVine's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.1 22.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.2 PRA -- 30.5 31.6 PR -- 27.1 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Celtics

LaVine is responsible for attempting 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.0 per game.

He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 20.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's Bulls average 98.8 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 107.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 21st in the league, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach LaVine vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 42 27 7 6 4 0 1 11/21/2022 34 22 5 5 5 0 2 11/4/2022 37 16 7 3 2 0 2 10/24/2022 32 19 2 2 3 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.