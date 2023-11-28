Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Winnebago County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pecatonica High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Genoa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winnebago High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hinckley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockford Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.