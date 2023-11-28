High school basketball is happening today in Whiteside County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Morrison High School at Rockridge High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Taylor Ridge, IL

Taylor Ridge, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Bureau Valley High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Prophetstown, IL

Prophetstown, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Rock Falls High School