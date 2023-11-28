Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 28
Tuesday's contest between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) and Chicago State Cougars (0-10) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 84-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Illinois, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.
In their last game on Monday, the Leathernecks secured an 80-51 victory against Stephens College.
Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Illinois 84, Chicago State 54
Western Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Leathernecks' signature win this season came in a 95-62 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on November 12.
Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 255) on November 12
- 76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 309) on November 18
Western Illinois Leaders
- Addi Brownfield: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Raegan McCowan: 15.0 PTS, 50.7 FG%
- Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%
Western Illinois Performance Insights
- The Leathernecks' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 53.5 per outing (33rd in college basketball).
