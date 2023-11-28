Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at United Center. There are prop bets for Johnson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Johnson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is -8.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in six of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has an assist in two of 19 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Johnson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 3 7 Points 2 5 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

