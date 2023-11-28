Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tazewell County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delavan High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Peoria High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
