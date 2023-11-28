Taylor Raddysh will be among those in action Tuesday when his Chicago Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken at United Center. Looking to wager on Raddysh's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is 0.

In three of 19 games this season, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raddysh has a point in four games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In one of 19 games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Raddysh goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 3 4 Points 4 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

