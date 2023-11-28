Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1, 0-0 MVC) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
