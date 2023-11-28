Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saint Clair County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Althoff Catholic High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.